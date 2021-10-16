Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.61

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.61 and traded as low as C$2.41. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 39,826 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

