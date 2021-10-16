USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE USNA opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.20.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

