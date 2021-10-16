65,727 Shares in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fresh Del Monte Produce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

