Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $284.27

Investec Group (LON:INVP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.27 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 322.60 ($4.21). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 321.90 ($4.21), with a volume of 582,314 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.08.

In other news, insider Fani Titi bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

