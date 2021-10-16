Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,538 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $19,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $116,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after buying an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.96.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

