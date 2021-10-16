LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,568 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,830,000 after purchasing an additional 143,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE ROK opened at $314.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,797 shares of company stock worth $5,391,814. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.