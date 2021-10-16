Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 16,200 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Pzena Investment Management worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 20.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Shares of PZN opened at $10.48 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.