Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 61,358 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,358 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after acquiring an additional 229,330 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $23,976,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $20,605,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $217.92 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.68 and a 52 week high of $218.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.18 and its 200-day moving average is $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

