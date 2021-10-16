Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.23. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 9,414,252 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$225.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$124.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

