Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.74 million.

NYSE:SRI opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

