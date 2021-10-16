Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ebara in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.59 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ebara stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. Ebara has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

