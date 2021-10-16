Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bouygues from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.20 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bouygues presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

BOUYF opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

