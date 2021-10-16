Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CDDRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.15.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of CDDRF opened at $3.91 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.