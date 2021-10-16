Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 996,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,819,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

