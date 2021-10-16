Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ATBPF opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

