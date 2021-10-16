Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.34.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a twelve month low of $118.58 and a twelve month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.1% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $73,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

