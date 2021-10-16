Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.34.
Shares of AIZ stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a twelve month low of $118.58 and a twelve month high of $172.22.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.1% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $73,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Assurant Company Profile
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
