Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of B stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. Barnes Group has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 8,673.6% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after buying an additional 535,855 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $11,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $9,338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 108,172 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

