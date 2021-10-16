Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TRQ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.