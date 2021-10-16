Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Cut to $184.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.34.

AIZ opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a 52-week low of $118.58 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.63. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Assurant by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Assurant by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Assurant by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

