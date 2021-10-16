Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will announce earnings per share of ($1.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.47) and the lowest is ($2.29). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 99,814 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRRA opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $267.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

