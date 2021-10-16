APG Asset Management N.V. Has $32.57 Million Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $32,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL opened at $128.24 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. Analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.