GAMB 1-Day Volume Tops $195,177.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $16.88 million and approximately $195,177.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00205934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00093954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.