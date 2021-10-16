TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 104,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $34,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 433.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,476,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,430,000 after purchasing an additional 81,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $147.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

