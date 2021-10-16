Mainframe Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Mainframe coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mainframe has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00205934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00093954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

Mainframe (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Mainframe Coin Trading

