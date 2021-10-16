Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Decreases By 32.8%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

