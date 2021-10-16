Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Decreases By 33.3%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

