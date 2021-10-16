PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 28.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after buying an additional 259,222 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,851,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after purchasing an additional 198,370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 219.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 130,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,028 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 98.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 198,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the period.

GHY opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

