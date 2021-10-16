LPL Financial LLC Acquires 116,301 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHYB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 62,135 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 214.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 75,150 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 73,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GHYB opened at $49.90 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.

