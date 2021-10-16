LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,389 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $275.58 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.84 and a 200-day moving average of $265.83. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.53.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

