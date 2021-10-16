LPL Financial LLC Buys 21,402 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.06% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $23,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTLS opened at $49.86 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $50.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.