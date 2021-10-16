LPL Financial LLC Has $24.12 Million Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $24,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF stock opened at $190.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.10 and its 200 day moving average is $181.65. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $192.29.

