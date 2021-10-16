Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $638,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

