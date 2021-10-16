International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 406.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,917,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,376 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

