3,790 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $147.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

