Jump Financial LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after buying an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth about $2,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 516.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 245,578 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

NYSE ACB opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.