Lincoln National Corp Has $553,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,538.34 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 252.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,325.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,303.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

