Lincoln National Corp Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP opened at $39.56 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

Several research firms have commented on PSXP. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.