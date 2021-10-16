Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 71.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

GAIN opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

