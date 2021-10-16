Lincoln National Corp Buys 727 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $184.76 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.52.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.