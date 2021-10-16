Jump Financial LLC Trims Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,278 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 453.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 387,943 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CXW shares. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.25. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

