Lincoln National Corp Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

