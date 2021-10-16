Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $138,000 Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

