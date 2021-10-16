Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 212 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $199.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.94 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

