Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,831,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Value Monitoring Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 325.4% in the second quarter. Value Monitoring Inc. now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 79,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

