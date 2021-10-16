CVB Financial (CVBF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVB Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 171.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

