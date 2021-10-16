Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes $68,000 Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

