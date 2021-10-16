Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

AKZOY stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.