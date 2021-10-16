QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

QNTQF opened at $4.24 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

