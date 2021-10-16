QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

QNTQF opened at $4.24 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

