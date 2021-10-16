JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPP. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Get WPP alerts:

NYSE WPP opened at $68.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61. WPP has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 326.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.