Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (GRUB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

GRUB opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 793,100.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 193.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 318.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 573,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 436,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 702,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1,916.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 399,463 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

