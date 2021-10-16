Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (GRUB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
GRUB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.
GRUB opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $19.84.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
